The epic of 3rd of Khordad (May 24, 1982) is the symbol of unity and solidarity of combatants of Islam in defending the security of Islamic Iran and a clear model for all future generations in defending the independence of the country.

Mohammad Dorudian’s *Khunin Shahr ta Khorramshahr*, the first volume in his five-part series, *A Journey Through the Iran-Iraq War*, offers a detailed political-military history of the conflict’s early phase. Published by the Center for Documents and Research on Sacred Defense, the book meticulously examines the period from Iraq's 1980 invasion to the 1982 recapture of Khorramshahr.

Dorudian analyzes strategic military decisions and political developments to provide a compelling account of this decisive period.

The book is structured in three parts: the initial Iraqi occupation and Iranian resistance, the liberation of Khorramshahr, and the victory's impact.

The first section recounts the fall of Khorramshahr, highlighting the resistance and examining Iraqi strategy alongside Iranian efforts to reclaim the city.

The second details Operations Beit ol-Moqaddas, Thamen al-A'emmeh, Tariq al-Qods, and Fath ol-Mobin, outlining their strategic phases.

The final section analyzes how Khorramshahr's liberation solidified Iran's regional position, shifted the war's trajectory, and boosted national morale.

Khunin Shahr ta Khorramshahr stands out for its detailed documentation of military and political maneuvers, combining tactical analysis with firsthand accounts.

Its accessibility makes it valuable for historians, military enthusiasts, and general readers seeking to understand the war’s complexities.

Subsequent volumes cover the advancement toward Fao, operations in Shalamcheh, expansions into Halabja, and the war's conclusion.

As a well-researched and balanced narrative, *Khunin Shahr ta Khorramshahr* is an essential resource for understanding the strategic victories that shaped Iran's defense strategy, making it a must-read for anyone interested in the Iran-Iraq War.

Dorudian’s meticulous approach extends beyond mere chronology, delving into the socio-political landscape that influenced military actions. He explores the internal dynamics within both the Iranian and Iraqi regimes, revealing how political calculations shaped battlefield decisions.

The book scrutinizes the effectiveness of Iranian leadership during the initial chaos of the invasion, evaluating the early missteps and the subsequent adaptations that led to improved coordination and ultimately, victory. Similarly, it assesses the Iraqi command structure and its strategic blunders, providing a nuanced perspective on their failure to achieve their initial objectives.

The author doesn’t shy away from addressing the human cost of the conflict. While the book focuses on strategic maneuvers, it also incorporates accounts that illustrate the bravery and resilience of Iranian soldiers and civilians during the siege of Khorramshahr.

These firsthand narratives add a crucial layer of emotional depth to the historical analysis, grounding the strategic discussions in the lived experiences of those who were directly affected by the war.

Furthermore, Khunin Shahr ta Khorramshahr contributes significantly to understanding the international context of the Iran-Iraq War.

Dorudian briefly touches upon the role of external powers in supplying both sides with arms and intelligence, suggesting the complexities of the global political landscape that fueled the conflict.

Although this aspect is not the central focus of the volume, it provides a valuable framework for further research into the international dimensions of the war.

The book’s detailed appendices, including maps, timelines, and lists of key figures, further enhance its utility as a research tool. These supplemental materials offer readers a comprehensive overview of the key events and personalities involved in the early stages of the war, making it easier to follow the complex narrative.

Khunin Shahr ta Khorramshahr ultimately serves as a foundational text for anyone seeking a deep understanding of the Iran-Iraq War, offering a balanced and insightful account of a pivotal period in the history of both nations.

Its value lies not only in its detailed military analysis but also in its contextualization of the war within the broader political and social landscape of the time.

The Iraqi president, Saddam Hussein at the time, tore up the 1975 Algerian agreement by appearing in front of Iraqi television cameras, announcing the start of the Ba'athist regime's invasion of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On September 22, 1980, the Ba'athist regime of Saddam Hussein, backed by Western powers, invaded Iran.

This war began 19 months after the Islamic Revolution's victory, which angered the global powers.

The Iran-Iraq War was the second-longest war of the 20th century after the Vietnam War.

Iranians refer to resistance against Iraq’s invasion of Iran in the 1980s as Sacred Defense.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour