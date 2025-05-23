Date, location of next round of talks to be announced: Spox

"The fifth round of indirect Iran-US talks in Rome ended. In this round, Iran’s principled positions were once again clearly and explicitly explained. The talks were held in a calm and professional atmosphere," wrote Esmaeil Baghaei in a post on his X account on Friday evening.

He continued that “The Omani Foreign Minister had proposed solutions and ideas to tackle the obstacles, the outlines and axes of which were examined in this round.”

The Iranian foreign ministry's spokesman stated that, “It was agreed that, in parallel with further examination in the capitals, the Omani Foreign Minister would continue working on the details of the proposed ideas and provide them to both sides for further studies. The date and place of the next round of talks will be set and announced later."

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome.

Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy Steve Witkoff headed the negotiating delegations in the talks which was held on Friday.

MNA/6476735