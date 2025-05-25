Iran vows harsh response in case snapback mechanism triggered

He made the remarks at a meeting with the lawmakers in the Parliament on Sunday, according to Ebrahim Rezaei Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament National security and Foreign Policy Commission.

During the meeting, Araghchi presented a comprehensive report about the indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States to the members of the commission and provided explanations about the latest fifth round of negotiations held in Italy’s capital of Rome, he noted.

Rezaei emphasized that the foreign minister told the lawmakers that Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi had also referred to the Zionist regime's opposition to uranium enrichment inside Iran and said that in the event of a war in the region, all countries would be harmed and the entire region would be affected.

Iran will not give in to pressure and threats as its policy in the negotiations is certain, Araghchi had emphasized, according to Rezaei.

Araghchi also warned the Zionist regime against any adventurism, noting that any war in the region will harm all the countries in the region, according to Rezaei.

Speaking to reporters after attending the parliament's session, the foreign minister said that the date and location of the next round of the talks were not set yet.

