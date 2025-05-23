Iran, Italy FMs discuss nuclear talks, Gaza by phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to a phone call from Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani after attending the fifth round of talks with the United States delegation headed by US envoy for Middle East Steve Witkoff in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday evening.

Araghchi informed Tajani of the outcome of Friday’s talks with Washington.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, for his part, thanked his Italian counterpart for his cooperation with Oman in holding the fifth round of talks in Rome, describing earlier today's talks as professional and reasonable, and expressed hope that by creating a clearer understanding of the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled positions on the part of the American parties, tangible progress could be achieved.

The two foreign ministers also discussed developments in the West Asian region, especially the continuation of the genocide in occupied Palestine, and emphasized the need for urgent action to stop the killings and provide assistance to the displaced people.

MNA/6476781