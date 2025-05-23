Iran-US talks were constructive, Italian FM says

"I will not go into the merits of the negotiations" between Iran and the US "but it seems to me that all parties believe that it was a constructive meeting, which however has not yet led to a conclusion of the negotiations," said Tajani, who is also deputy premier, in Mexico City, according to ANSA, which is Italy's leading news agency.

"Evidently there are still elements on which there is no agreement.We are working so that this agreement can be reached. I spoke at length with the Iranian Foreign Minister and I had spoken before with the Omani Foreign Minister.

"I told the Iranian Foreign Minister that we are working so that this agreement can be reached," to top Italian diplomat added.

"Obviously everyone must make an effort, starting with Iran, there is the problem of the atomic weapon: he has always told me that they do not want to build the atomic bomb but this must be a guarantee not only for today but also for the future."

MNA