US official says 5th round of talks with Iran 'constructive'

A senior US official has described the fifth round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Rome as constructive, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The talks, mediated by Oman, took place in Rome, Italy, and included the participation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy.

The American official told Al Jazeera that Friday's negotiations were constructive, and the two sides made further progress, but there is still work to be done.

The official added that Washington and Tehran have agreed to meet again soon, and expressed gratitude to Omani partners for their continued facilitation of these meetings.

MP/6476815