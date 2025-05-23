  1. Politics
May 23, 2025, 7:30 PM

Pakistan’s PM to visit Iran on Sunday for political talks

Pakistan’s PM to visit Iran on Sunday for political talks

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Iran next week on Sunday to hold talks with high-ranking officials of the country.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Friday announced that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday.

A statement from the Islamabad Government Diplomacy Center stated that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold widespread discussions with senior Iranian officials on a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

During his visit, Pakistani prime minister will also seize the opportunity to express his deepest appreciation and gratitude for the positions of friendly countries over the recent crisis in the subcontinent, the statement added.

MNA

News ID 232185
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News