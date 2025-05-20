  1. Politics
May 20, 2025, 7:17 PM

UK suspends trade deal talks with Israel

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Britain has suspended trade negotiations with Israel over its Gaza blockade, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said, as the UK labelled its blockage of aid to Gaza "cruel and indefensible".

Lammy told the Commons, “We have suspended negotiations with this Israeli government on a new free trade agreement," The Guardian reported. 

“We will be reviewing co-operation with them under the 2030 bilateral roadmap.“

Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely has also been summoned to the Foreign Office by Middle East minister Hamish Falconer, who will tell her the aid blockade has been "cruel and indefensible".

It comes as the UK announced fresh sanctions targeting three individuals, two illegal settler outposts and two organizations supporting violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

