May 20, 2025, 5:16 PM

Israeli forces kill 87 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that Israeli forces martyred 87 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

At least 53,573 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 07, 2023, the ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 87 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 290 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 121,688 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 3,427 people and injured 9,647 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

