Israeli forces martyr 219 journalists in Gaza since Oct. 7

The state media office in the Gaza Strip announced that the number of journalists martyred in the Gaza Strip has reached 219, the latest of which were the martyrs of Abdulrahman al-Abadlah and Fatima Hassouna, Al-Mayadeen reported.

With the martyrdom of journalists Abdulrahman al-Abadlah and Fatima Hassouna, who were martyred along with 10 of their relatives in the attack on the Taffah area in eastern Gaza, the number of journalist martyrs increased.

The media office in Gaza stated in a statement that journalist Abdulrahman al-Abadlah had previously collaborated with the "Al-Nahar" news agency and a number of media institutions.

The media office in Gaza also strongly condemned the deliberate targeting of journalists and held the Zionist occupiers, the US government, and the governments of the UK, France, and Germany responsible for the crimes against journalists.

The International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all press institutions also issued a statement calling for immediate action to hold the occupiers accountable in international courts and to stop the mass killings of journalists.

MNA