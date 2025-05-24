Israeli settlers attack water supply of West Bank communities

General Supervisor of Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights Hassan Mleihat told Wafa news agency that settlers tampered with the water supply to force Palestinian residents into leaving their land.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health on Saturday said that 79 Palestinian people were martyred by the occupying regime of Israel's forces over the past 24 hours.

At least 53,901 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 07, 2023, the ministry stated.

A ministry statement said that 79 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 211 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 122,593 in the Israeli onslaught, the report added.

MNA