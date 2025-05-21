Almost 100 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

At least 98 people were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza in the past day, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported citing the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry.

The report says that around 300 people were wounded in the past 24 hours.

According to Gaza Health Ministry’s statistics, a total of 3,427 people have been killed and 9,647 wounded since Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave.

A total of 53,573 people have been killed and 121,688 have been wounded in the region since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated in October 2023.

