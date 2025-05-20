Sweden seeks EU sanctions targeting Israeli ministers

"Since we do not see a clear improvement for the civilians in Gaza, we need to raise the tone further," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement to AFP.

"We will therefore now also push for EU sanctions against individual Israeli ministers," she added.

Stenergard said the sanctions should target "ministers who are pushing an illegal settlement policy and actively opposing a future two-state solution", with EU discussions determining which officials would be targeted.

Her comments came as she met with EU counterparts in Brussels on Tuesday.

MA/PR