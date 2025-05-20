  1. Politics
May 20, 2025, 6:14 PM

Sweden seeks EU sanctions targeting Israeli ministers

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Sweden's top diplomat said on Tuesday that the Nordic country would work within the EU to push for sanctions against certain Israeli ministers over Israel's treatment of civilian Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"Since we do not see a clear improvement for the civilians in Gaza, we need to raise the tone further," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement to AFP.

"We will therefore now also push for EU sanctions against individual Israeli ministers," she added.

Stenergard said the sanctions should target "ministers who are pushing an illegal settlement policy and actively opposing a future two-state solution", with EU discussions determining which officials would be targeted.

Her comments came as she met with EU counterparts in Brussels on Tuesday.

