Iran petchem plant to receive home-made super-heavy reactor

Iran’s largest industrial machinery and equipment manufacturer, Machine Sazi Arak, had loaded the 360-ton reactor for delivery to Siraf Energy Petrochemical Complex in the Persian Gulf port of Dayyer, located in Iran’s Bushehr province, Press TV reported.

The report said the super-heavy reactor will be used for methanol production, adding that the equipment and other machinery items supplied to Siraf Petrochemicals will increase Iran’s methanol production capacity by 10,000 metric tons.

It said the successful manufacturing of the large reactor and its related installations means that Iran has joined the club of five countries in the world with the technology to manufacture methanol production machinery and equipment.

The development comes amid Iran’s continued efforts to rely on domestic suppliers and manufacturers for equipment it needs in its petrochemical sector.

The efforts have intensified in recent years amid sanctions imposed by the US that have restricted Iran’s access to international investment and technology.

Iranian Oil Ministry authorities say domestic firms have been awarded major contracts for supplying sensitive equipment to the oil and gas industries in Iran.

They say Iranian-made equipment has successfully been installed at oil and gas fields, refineries, and petrochemical plants across the country, helping them restore or maintain production without fearing the impacts of sanctions on their plants.

Established in 1967 in central Iran, Machine Sazi Arak is a key industrial machinery and equipment manufacturing company that has supplied various products to Iranian industrial plants over the past decades.

