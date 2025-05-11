Oil industry is driving force of Iran's economy: PBO chief

Hamid Pourmohammadi, speaking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of his visit to the 29th International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2025), said, "This visit was a valuable opportunity to commend the efforts of oil and gas sector workers. I believe the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries are the engine of the country’s economy today."

He added, "Today, various private sector companies are active in this field, and I appreciate all of them. This year is the ‘Year of Investment for Production,’ which is why our main focus, both upstream and downstream, is investment in the energy sector."

The PBO head emphasized, "As the official in charge of the country’s budget planning, I attended this exhibition to identify capacities and obstacles and work toward resolving some challenges."

MNA/Shana.ir