South Pars gas output volume to increase by 15 mcm per day

Speaking on the sidelines of the 29th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition dubbed "Iran Oil Show 2025", Gholamabbas Hosseini discussed investment opportunities at the event, stating, “The South Pars Complex, as the Middle East’s largest gas facility, produces nearly 600 mcm of sweet gas daily, meeting 73% of Iran’s gas demand. Additionally, it supplies feedstock to the Persian Gulf Star Refinery.”

He noted the company’s key economic role in generating foreign currency through Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sales and emphasized prime investment opportunities in first-time gas industry equipment manufacturing during the exhibition, particularly in rotors, compressors, and turbines, which could play a significant role in the “Year of Investments for Production.”

Hosseini cited last year’s achievements, including installing two turbines in quick succession, boosting the 13th refinery’s output by 12 million cubic meters daily. New capacity at the Jam Gas Refinery also allowed greater extraction from the Kangan fields, significantly supporting winter supply and setting a production record—3.5 billion cubic meters more than in 1402.

On future plans, he said, “This year, we began major overhauls in March—the first-time maintenance has started this early—with a clear, pre-announced schedule.”

The CEO expressed hope that overhauls would conclude by October 2025, enabling a 10 to 15 million cubic meter daily production increase via the 13th refinery’s expanded output.

MNA/Shana.ir