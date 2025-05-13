Investment in upstream oil sector key to economic growth

Mohammad Bahrami called the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition an opportunity to address past shortcomings and strengthen Iran’s position in the regional energy market.

"Active and targeted participation by capable investors in the oil industry is essential," Bahrami said. "Events like this exhibition, which highlight industry potential, can be a major step forward if backed by thorough research and clear priorities."

He emphasized that upstream investment boosts productivity, increases added value, expands exports and improves oil product processing. "The outcome will not only be macroeconomic growth but also better living standards and public services," he added.

Bahrami noted that investing in oil and gas is not just an economic decision but a strategic choice for shaping a developed future.

The 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition was held May 8-11 in Tehran under the slogan "Oil Industry Investment Ensures Economic Growth and Development," reflecting this year’s strategic priorities. The event focused on investment opportunities, new technologies, domestic companies’ capabilities and partnerships with foreign investors.

This year’s exhibition featured 2,200 domestic and international companies. High demand led to the addition of five new halls, expanding the total exhibition space to over 40,000 square meters.

As in previous years, members of Parliament and various parliamentary committees attended the event to review the achievements of Iran’s oil and gas industry firsthand.

MNA/Shana.ir