Iran produces 32m tons of petrochemicals in 5 months

Of the total, 13 million tons worth $5.5 billion were exported, while another 7 million tons valued at $4 billion were sold domestically, Managing Director Hassan Abbaszadeh said at a news conference.

He thanked the media for their coverage during the recent 12-day conflict, adding that the petrochemical sector maintained stability and gained valuable lessons during that period.

Abbaszadeh said the industry faced no significant production decline over the past year despite recent domestic disruptions. He highlighted the company’s focus on completing development and infrastructure projects, noting that shipping delays, once common, have now been reduced.

Fifteen petrochemical production projects, four feedstock supply projects, three utility service projects and four infrastructure projects are scheduled to be launched by mid-March 2026, he said. Six of these projects, including the first phase of the East Karoun flare-gas recovery program, are ready for inauguration. In total, the planned projects represent $6 billion in investment and will add nearly 9.8 million tons of annual production capacity.

Despite nameplate capacity approaching 100 million tons, about 22% remains idle due to feedstock shortages, Abbaszadeh said. A special task force has been formed to address the issue. As part of Iran’s seventh development plan, large petrochemical companies are expected to expand upstream investments.

The permit process has also been streamlined, reduced from three to four years to about six months, he added. Flaring gas recovery remains a priority, with several projects under way to supply feedstock.

Petrochemicals currently consume only about 4.5% of Iran’s daily gas output, Abbaszadeh said. By contrast, households account for nearly half of consumption and power plants about a quarter. Initiatives such as replacing household heaters and implementing a 10% fuel reduction plan for 140,000 customers in five cold provinces have helped ensure steady feedstock supply for the industry.

He also said new crisis-management protocols were drawn up during the 12-day war, providing tailored operating guidelines for petrochemical plants under varying threat levels.

MNA/Shana.ir