Hamas condemns killing of Palestinian journalists in Gaza

At least five Palestinian journalists were among the victims of Israel’s intensified attacks on Gaza Strip, named Aziz al-Hajjar, Nour Qandil, Abdul Rahman al-Abadlah, Khaled Abu Saif and Ahmed al-Zinati, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas said that homes and tents of the journalists were heavily bombed at dawn, leading to their martyrdom, along with their children and families, in a complex crime that embodies the brutality of this fascist entity,” Hamas added.

“It is reprehensible that the world remains powerless to stop the unprecedented war crimes being committed for months on live television against innocent civilians,” it said.

Hamas stressed that more than 230 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the war began on October 7, 2023.

