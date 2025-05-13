At least 160 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) condemn the killings and continued attacks on journalists. The IFJ calls for an immediate investigation into their deaths.

In such dangerous conditions, the IFJ reminds journalists on the ground to take precautions, wear professional safety equipment and not to travel without their media providing them with all the professional safety equipment needed to cover events. No story is worth the life of a journalist.

The IFJ website has released the names of the journalist killed in Israeli genocidal war on Gaza since October 7 2023 which is available by clicking on this link.

MNA