Hamas condemns assassination of Gaza journalist

Israeli enemy forces committed a cowardly assassination crime against journalist Hassan Islayh, targeting him while he was receiving treatment in the hospital, the Hamas statement read.
The assassination of Islah is a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and reflects the occupation’s moral and media bankruptcy, it also said.
We call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take urgent action to stop the occupation’s crimes against Palestinian journalists, it added.
MNA
