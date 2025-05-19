  1. World
May 19, 2025, 6:43 PM

Israeli forces kill 136 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Palestinian Ministry of Health on Monday said on Monday that 136 Palestinians were martyred by the occupying regime of Israel in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

The ministry in a statement noted that the number of martyrs from Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 53,486.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of war in the Gaza Strip on October 07, 2023 has reached 121,398.

The ministry announced that 136 martyrs have also been transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours while 364 Palestinian people have also been injured in this timespan.

In the new wave of attacks on Gaza Strip, 3,340 Palestinian people have been martyred and 9,357 injured since March 18, 2025.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

