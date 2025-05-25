Israeli forces kill 220 journalists in Gaza since Oct. 2023

Journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda was among several people killed in an Israeli attack on northern Gaza’s Jabalia.

Gaza’s Government Media Office confirmed his death, saying the number of journalists killed by Israel in the enclave has risen to 220, Al Jazeera reported.

It said Abu Warda was the director of the Barq Gaza news agency.

“He was martyred along with several members of his family after the Israeli occupation bombed their home in the Jabalia al-Nazla area (northern Gaza Strip),” the office said in a statement on Telegram.

It condemned “in the strongest terms the systematic targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation”.

“We call on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and all journalistic bodies in all countries of the world to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip,” the office added.

