Two million Palestinians ‘starving’ in Gaza: WHO

Israel has kept Gaza under blockade since March, pushing the population there into famine. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was necessary for Israel to prevent a famine in Gaza for “diplomatic reasons” after his government announced it would allow in limited food aid, according to Al Jazeera.

“Two months into the latest blockade, two million people are starving,” the WHO chief said, speaking at the opening of the annual World Health Assembly, adding that 160,000 metric tons of food are “blocked at the border just minutes away”.

“People are dying from preventable diseases as medicines wait at the border, while attacks on hospitals deny people care, and deter them from seeking it,” he said.

MNA