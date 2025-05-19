  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 19, 2025, 3:41 PM

Two million Palestinians ‘starving’ in Gaza: WHO

Two million Palestinians ‘starving’ in Gaza: WHO

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Director General of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that Israel’s deliberate blocking of aid is driving up the risk of famine, saying that two million Palestinians are starving in Gaza.

Israel has kept Gaza under blockade since March, pushing the population there into famine. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was necessary for Israel to prevent a famine in Gaza for “diplomatic reasons” after his government announced it would allow in limited food aid, according to Al Jazeera. 

“Two months into the latest blockade, two million people are starving,” the WHO chief said, speaking at the opening of the annual World Health Assembly, adding that 160,000 metric tons of food are “blocked at the border just minutes away”.

“People are dying from preventable diseases as medicines wait at the border, while attacks on hospitals deny people care, and deter them from seeking it,” he said.

MNA

News ID 232035
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News