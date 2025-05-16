Israeli crimes against Palestinians clear example of genocide

The evidence of the Zionist regime's heinous crimes is undeniable, and the international community, the International Court of Justice, and other competent judicial authorities are well aware of savageries of the Zionist regime, he emphasized.

Coinciding with the anniversary of the Nakba Day, Iravani referred to the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people and considered these actions a clear example of genocide and introduced the United States as a full partner in these crimes.

Israeli regime, with the support and assistance of the United States, is deliberately targeting hospitals, schools, women, children, UN staff, journalists, etc., which has so far resulted in the martyrdom of approximately sixty thousand people and the injury and disappearance of many more, he stressed.

The senior diplomat of the Islamic Republic of Iran added that evidence of this regime's heinous crimes is undeniable, and the international community, the International Court of Justice, and other competent judicial authorities are well aware of the dimensions of these crimes.

Iravani emphasized the indisputable right of the Palestinian people to legitimate defense and return to their homeland, adding, "The Zionist regime and its supporters are the main cause of the displacement of millions of Palestinians, the orphaning of children, the bereavement of families, and the destruction of daily life in Palestine, and are considered the main culprits for the disaster and instability in the region.

