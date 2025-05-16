  1. World
Yemenis hold massive pro-Palestine nation-wide rallies

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Thousands of Yemenis have held a million-strong march to express their support for the oppressed Palestinian people and emphasize the need to confront the Zionist regime's genocide against the residents of Gaza.

Thousands of Yemenis held a massive demonstration in Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa and other provinces and cities of the country and expressed their support for the oppressed people of Gaza. 

The demonstrators issued a statement at the end of the rallies, reiterating their support for the Palestinians in Gaza Strip amid the Israeli regime's ongoing genocidal war.  

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.

