  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 14, 2025, 8:47 AM

Yemen launches fresh missile attack on Israel (+VIDEOS)

Yemen launches fresh missile attack on Israel (+VIDEOS)

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The Yemeni Army on Wednesday morning carried out a fresh missile attack on the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine.

The Israeli regime's home front confirmed a missile attack from Yemen on occupied Palestine. It added that Yemen targeted Israel with a ballistic missile.

Reports suggest that all flights at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended after Yemen's missile attack.

Sirens also went off in the occupied lands following the attack.

The Israeli military, while confirming the Yemeni missile attack on the occupied territories, claimed that it had intercepted the missile.

The Yemeni Army is yet to comment on the issue.

MP/FNA channel

News ID 231797

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News