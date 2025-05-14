Yemen launches fresh missile attack on Israel (+VIDEOS)

The Israeli regime's home front confirmed a missile attack from Yemen on occupied Palestine. It added that Yemen targeted Israel with a ballistic missile.

Reports suggest that all flights at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended after Yemen's missile attack.

Sirens also went off in the occupied lands following the attack.

The Israeli military, while confirming the Yemeni missile attack on the occupied territories, claimed that it had intercepted the missile.

The Yemeni Army is yet to comment on the issue.

