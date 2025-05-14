  1. World
May 14, 2025, 8:19 PM

Yemen says will target Tel Aviv airport again

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The Yemeni army has said that will continue targeting the Ben Gurion International Airport in the capital of Israeli regime in the occupied lands as the genocidal aggression on Gaza continues.

"We may once again target Ben Gurion Airport or any other airport deep inside the occupied territories, because the siege of Gaza and the aggression against the Gaza Strip have not stopped," Ansarallah movement that runs the Sanaa government said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Yemen’s military announced a hypersonic missile strike on the Israeli regime's Ben Gurion Airport, marking the third successful attack in 24 hours.

According to the report, the hypersonic missile disrupted flights for nearly an hour on Tuesday and forced millions of Zionist settlers to flee to shelters..

