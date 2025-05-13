Death toll in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza rises to 52,908

The Gaza health ministry said in its daily statement on Tuesday that "At least 46 people have been killed and 73 wounded over the past 24 hours."

"Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have killed at least 52,908 people and wounded 119,721," the ministry also said, according to Al Jazeera.

"Since March 18, when Israel resumed its bombing of the enclave, breaching a ceasefire, at least 2,780 have been killed and 7,680 injured," the statement also added.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA