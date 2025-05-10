Pakistan set to hold extraordinary meeting on nuclear weapons

Pakistan is retaliating with missile strikes on India as the two countries slide closer to all-out war.

Powerful explosions from Indian missiles struck multiple Pakistani air bases early on Saturday morning, quickly prompting Islamabad to announce counterattacks on its neighbour’s military sites, including a nuclear storage facility, The Telegraph reported.

Indian targets were hit “with precision”, Pakistani senator Sherry Rehman said, adding that the action was in retaliation for “unprovoked” attacks on civilians.

Pakistan’s prime minister has called an extraordinary meeting of the civil-military authority responsible for decisions about nuclear weapons.

A senior Indian civil servant was among reported casualties in Indian-administered Kashmir, while Pakistan also claimed to have successfully shut down the majority of India’s power grid.

MP/