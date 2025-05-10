32 airports closed across India

The affected airports include major locations such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, and others.

Additionally, 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions will also be closed during this period, New on Air reported.

Airlines have been advised to plan alternate routings to minimise disruptions.

The temporary closure is due to operational reasons and will be managed in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure safety.

MNA/