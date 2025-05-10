Afghanistan rejects Pak claims about Indian missile strike

Speaking to Hurriyat Radio, Khawarizmi stated there was no credibility to such accusations. “There is no truth to such claims,” he added, Business Standard reported.

Last year, he reiterated the Taliban government's stance that it did not recognise Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of Pakistan. At the time, the Afghan Ministry of Defense had announced it had launched strikes beyond what it referred to as the "hypothetical Durand Line".

Earlier, Pakistani military Spokesman Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry claimed that India had fired six missiles at Pakistani positions, one of which landed in Afghan territory.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated following an attack last month on a group of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir that left 26 dead.

MA/PR