Pakistan launches military operation against India

Pakistan's military has officially launched a military operation against India in response to recent Indian attacks.

According to Al Mayadeen, Pakistan's state television announced the beginning of the operation as a reaction to the Indian attack. The broadcaster reported that Pakistan bombed several positions inside Indian territory during the attack.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent added that Karachi Airport was evacuated under emergency orders as the situation escalated.

Reuters, citing a military source, reported that Indian attacks on Pakistan are ongoing. Meanwhile, Pakistani sources stated that the country’s military has targeted more than 20 Indian military sites.

