  1. Politics
May 10, 2025, 7:16 PM

Iran welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan

Iran welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA)– Welcoming the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized the importance of the two countries' efforts to ensure the de-escalation and lasting peace in the region.

Esmaeil Baghaei described the wisdom of the leaders of the two countries to stop the clashes as a responsible and wise move, expressing hope that situation between India and Pakistan would return to normal as soon as possible.

He emphasized the importance of the two countries' efforts to use the opportunity to ensure de-escalation in tension and lasting peace in the region.

After a period of conflict and war, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire and laid down their arms on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed Pakistan’s ceasefire with India.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect,” he said in a social media post.

The minister added, “Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

MA/6463016

News ID 231656
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News