Iran welcomes ceasefire between India, Pakistan

Esmaeil Baghaei described the wisdom of the leaders of the two countries to stop the clashes as a responsible and wise move, expressing hope that situation between India and Pakistan would return to normal as soon as possible.

He emphasized the importance of the two countries' efforts to use the opportunity to ensure de-escalation in tension and lasting peace in the region.

After a period of conflict and war, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire and laid down their arms on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed Pakistan’s ceasefire with India.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect,” he said in a social media post.

The minister added, “Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

