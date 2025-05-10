India, Pakistan agree to a full and immediate ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that both India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE, according to Al Jazeera.

Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump posted on social media.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also referred to the 48-hour consultations she and other US officials had with Indian and Pakistani officials and said, "I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire. The two countries will begin negotiations on the issues. I commend Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif for the wisdom and political acumen they have shown in taking the path of peace."

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed Pakistan’s ceasefire with India.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect,” he said in a social media post.

The minister added, “Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

The Pakistani Foreign Minister added that this is not a partial agreement but a complete understanding on the establishment of a ceasefire between the two countries. Military channels have been established between New Delhi and Islamabad. About 30 countries participated in the diplomatic efforts.

MNA