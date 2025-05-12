India-Pakistan top military brass to speak amid ceasefire

The US-brokered truce has held overnight, allaying fears of a wider battle between the nuclear-armed foes. President Donald Trump announced the accord, demanding an end to hostilities that could result in significant casualties, The Annapurna Express reported.

Both nations remain on high alert, warning about cease-fire violations. The clashes, centered on the disputed Kashmir region, left dozens dead and marked the worst escalation in recent years. Despite the truce, both sides have claimed victory.

India announced on Monday that it was reopening 32 airports for civilians that it had earlier said would remain closed until Thursday due to safety concerns.

The tensions were the latest in the decades-long rivalry between the neighbors who have fought two wars over Kashmir, a Himayalan region which they claim in full but administer in part.

The recent hostilities threatened to turn into a full-fledged war as both countries appeared unwilling to back down for days.

Both countries have said that dozens of people from both sides died over the four days of fighting last week, partly due to heavy shelling near the de facto border.

MA/PR