Israel, US destroy Yemen civilian infrastructure

Israeli regime's military attacked Yemen’s Sanaa airport after issuing a threat warning people in the area “immediately evacuate”, fewer than 24 hours after it bombed the country’s Hudaydah Port.

The Israeli military in a statement confirmed launching a wave of airstrikes in Yemen, saying it destroyed the Sanaa International Airport, in response to the Sanaa government’s repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel, including a hit on Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday that wounded several people.

The airport in the Yemeni capital is now “completely disabled” following the strikes carried out by Israeli Air Force fighter jets, the military said, according to the Times of Israel.

Media reported that as the Israeli and US militaries were pounding Sanaa airport and other infrastructures in the capital, they also targeted a big cement factory in Amran province.

The Israeli regime and American warplanes bombed the Dhahaban's power station in the Bani Al-Hareth district, the Haziz Power Plant in the Sanhan district, and the Asr Power Plant in the Mu'in district of Sana'a province on Tuesday.

The Israeli regime and the United States also targeted the Atan district in southwest Sanaa.

This is while the media in the occupied territories have cited the tourism minister of the Zionist regime as describing the attacks on the Yemenis as futile and costly.

The Yemenis fired a hypersonic missile at Tel Aviv airport which hit its target, creating a deep crater in the airport and injuring at least six settlers. The observers aruge that the Yemenis did not seek to target the terminal of the airport, which could have resulted in a catastrophe.

The Yemeni attacks are in solidarity with Palestine amid the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

MNA