  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 7, 2025, 7:29 PM

Israel carries out a drone attack on Majdalzoun, S Lebanon

Israel carries out a drone attack on Majdalzoun, S Lebanon

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) — An Israeli drone struck on Wednesday a house in the southern town of Majdalzoun in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon.

One person was lightly injured in the strike, local media reports said, adding that the targeted house was already destroyed, Naharnet reported.

Israel has continued to launch regular strikes in Lebanon despite the November 27 truce which sought to halt more than a year of clashes with Hezbollah including two months of full-blown war.

Lebanon says it has respected its commitments and has called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its attacks. 

Lebanese sources also announced that 152 people have been killed and 349 others injured as a result of the Israeli regime's attacks and repeated ceasefire violations.

MNA

News ID 231565
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News