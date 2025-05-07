Israel carries out a drone attack on Majdalzoun, S Lebanon

One person was lightly injured in the strike, local media reports said, adding that the targeted house was already destroyed, Naharnet reported.

Israel has continued to launch regular strikes in Lebanon despite the November 27 truce which sought to halt more than a year of clashes with Hezbollah including two months of full-blown war.

Lebanon says it has respected its commitments and has called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its attacks.

Lebanese sources also announced that 152 people have been killed and 349 others injured as a result of the Israeli regime's attacks and repeated ceasefire violations.

MNA