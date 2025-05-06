Yemen says to respond to Israeli regime's 'desperate' strikes

According to local Yemeni TV Al-Masirah, the political office of the Yemeni Ansarullah (Ansarllah) movement reacted to the Zionist regime's aggression on the city and Sanaa international airport in a statement.

The statement read that "The targeting of civilian facilities and civilian sites in Sanaa and several other regions of Yemen by the Zionist enemy bear testimony to the regime's failure and defeat."

"The targeting of Yemeni ports, Sanaa airport, cement factories and power plants is carried out with the aim of imposing a blockade on the Yemeni people," it added.

The statement emphasized that, "The Zionist regime and the US' aggression will not go unanswered and will not deter Yemen from continuing its pro-Palestine stance".

The Yemeni people will continue to use their options to pressure this regime until it stops the aggression on Gaza and lifts the siege, the statement also said.

The Ansarallah political office called on the Islamic nations to shoulder responsibility and take serious and effective action to confront the Zionist and the US Arrogance regime.

The Yemeni movement also noted that "Jihad and resistance are the right choices and are the only way to confront the enemies and repel their evil and conspiracies that target the Umma, its sanctities, and its resources."

