Trump claims US will cease bombing Yemen

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – The President Donald Trump has claimed his country's military will stop bombing Yemen.

In an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump announced the Yemeni government led by the Ansarllah movement have said that they no longer want to fight but did not elaborate on the message, the Strait Times reported.

"They said please don't bomb us any more and we're not going to attack your ships," Trump claimed.

According to Axios news website, Trump further claimed that the US would "accept their word" and stop its attacks in Yemen as a result.

Israeli media also said that the Israeli authorities were shocked by Trump saying the US military will halt Yemen bombings immediately.

