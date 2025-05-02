  1. World
Israel attacks target near Syrian presidential palace

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Israel attacked a target near the presidential palace in the Syrian capital Damascus, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Friday.

"Israel struck last night near the presidential palace in Damascus," Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"This is a clear message to the Syrian regime: We will not allow (Syrian) forces to deploy south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community."

The Israeli military said in a statement it struck "adjacent to the area of the Palace of Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus", without specifying the target. There was no immediate comment from Syria's authorities.

