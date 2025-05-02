Israel attacks target near Syrian presidential palace

"Israel struck last night near the presidential palace in Damascus," Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"This is a clear message to the Syrian regime: We will not allow (Syrian) forces to deploy south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community."

The Israeli military said in a statement it struck "adjacent to the area of the Palace of Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus", without specifying the target. There was no immediate comment from Syria's authorities.

MNA/