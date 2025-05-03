UN chief condemns Israeli attacks on Syria

Speaking at a news conference, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Guterres is following the tensions in certain areas of Damascus with concern and condemned all acts of violence against civilians and activities that escalate sectarian tensions.

"In this context, he also condemns Israel’s violation of Syria's sovereignty, including the latest airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus. It is essential that these attacks stop and that Israel respect Syria's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and independence," said Dujarric, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The secretary-general further underscores that it is imperative to support a credible, orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria, in line with the key principles of resolution 2254 (2015)," he added.

