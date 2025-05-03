Iran slams Israeli fresh attacks on Syria civilian facilities

Esmaeil Baghaei urged immediate action by the global community, regional countries to stop Israel's attacks on Syria, denouncing the Israeli regime's military attacks on various regions of Syria and the bombing and destruction of Syrian civilian facilities and defense capabilities in Damascus, Latakia, Idlib, Hama, Quneitra, and Daraa.

Referring to the Zionist regime's repeated aggression and targeting of strategic assets and military and civilian infrastructure facilities in Syria, and the Israeli regime's continued occupation of parts of the country, Baghaei emphasized, "Today, it has become clear to everyone that the main goal of the occupying regime of Israel is to destroy and annihilate the defense, economic, and infrastructure capabilities of Syria as an independent country, so that it can pursue its evil ambitions in this country and the region.”

Stopping the Zionist regime's warmongering and aggression against Syria requires immediate and effective action by the international community, especially the countries of the region, he noted.

Accordingly, it is essential for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to use existing mechanisms to force the UN Security Council to fulfill its duty regarding the Israeli regime's lawlessness and violation of peace, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman stressed.

MA/6455150