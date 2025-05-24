US special envoy to go to Syria to meet HTS-led regime leader

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack on Friday announced he has assumed the role of special envoy to Syria, as the Donald Trump administration continues to work on lifting sanctions on Damascus, Anadolu Agnecy reported.

The new appointed US special envoy will travel to Syria to meet with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Syrian TV said in a report on Saturday.

Last week, Trump announced at an investment forum in Saudi Arabia that he would lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria at the request of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A day later, Trump held a historic meeting Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Washington supports efforts to help the new Syrian government succeed, warning that failure could lead to further war and regional instability.

MNA