May 3, 2025, 9:02 PM

Netanyahu postpones upcoming trip to Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Israeli regime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone his visit to Azerbaijan, local media in occupied territories quoted his office as saying on Saturday.

The trip was scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 11, according to the Israeli premier's office, which cited developments in the region as the reason for the posteponment of the trip. 

“In light of developments in the Gaza Strip and Syria, and due to a tight political and security schedule, Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided to postpone his visit to Azerbaijan to a later date,” his office said.

“The prime minister thanks President [Ilham] Aliyev for his invitation," added Netanyahu's office's statement.

