Apr 30, 2025

GECF chief expresses condolences to Iran over port blast

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) secretary general has expressed condolences to the Iranian people and government over the deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas of Hormozgan province.

In a letter to Iran’s Minister of Oil Mohsen Paknejad, GECF Secretary General Mohamed Hamel conveyed solidarity following the April 26 blast, which caused significant damage and casualties. 

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Hamel wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected.” 

In his message, the GECF head, a coalition of major gas-exporting nations, emphasized hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured.  

Hamel reaffirmed the forum’s support, closing with “renewed assurances of my highest consideration.” 

