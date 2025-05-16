Tajik FM arrives in Iran for 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum

The 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum will be held in Tehran on May 17-19, 2025 with the participation of some foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials from other countries.

The first and second rounds of the Tehran Dialogue Forum were held in 2019 and 2020. The two rounds constituted an important platform of interaction and communication among political officials and thinkers in the field of international and regional studies, as well as discussions on West Asia in particular.

