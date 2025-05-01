Vietnam pres. extends condolences to Pezeshkian on port fire

During a telephone conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, President Luong Cuong conveyed his deep sorrow over the unfortunate event.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to President Pezeshkian, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the Iranian nation, praying for mercy for the deceased and a swift recovery for the injured.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

The officials of Hormozgan, where the Shahid Rajaee port is located, said on Monday that the fire at the port was extinguished, adding that the death toll from the blast and the subsequent inferno rose to 70.

They also said that the cleanup operations and debris removal will take about 20 days.

The number of the injured in the blast and inferno rose to 1,242, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s spokesperson.

MNA/IRN