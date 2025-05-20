Tehran, Kabul emphasize expanding coop. in oil, gas sector

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad in his meeting with visiting Afghanistan’s Minister Mines and Petroleum Hidayatullah Badri in Tehran pointed out that the relations between the two countries are based on brotherhood and mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for boosting cooperation and collaboration in the fields of oil, gas and energy sectors.

The Iranian government’s policy is to deepen economic ties, particularly in oil and gas, with neighboring nations, Paknejad underlined.

Highlighting the significant capabilities of Iranian state and private companies in exploration, development and production of oil and gas fields, Iran’s oil minister noted that the country is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in oil, gas, refining and petrochemicals, given Afghanistan’s needs.

He added that current bilateral relations in this field do not match existing potential, adding that the two countries have high potentials to enhance their cooperation in all fields, especially in the fields of oil and gas.

The Iranian oil minister emphasized Iran’s expertise in exporting petrochemical products, workforce training, gas exports and developing Afghanistan’s CNG industry.

The visiting Afghan minister, for his part, pointed to the cultural and historical ties between the two countries, noting that their shared border and geographic position could facilitate regional connectivity and trade with each other and other nations.

Badri mentioned Afghanistan’s five sedimentary and exploratory oil and gas basins, stressing the need for exploration operations. Badri said Iranian new technology-based firms (NTBFs) possess the necessary expertise to explore, develop and produce from potential and newly discovered oil and gas fields in Afghanistan.

