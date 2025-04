In a message sent to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov expressed deep sorrow over the tragic explosion that struck Shahid Rajaee Port.

He conveyed his sincere sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Saidov also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

MP/Spox. channel